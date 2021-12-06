4 joint venture ASCs in November

Becker's ASC Review covered the announcement or opening of four joint venture ASCs in November.

Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, the newly formed joint-venture ASC company led by orthopedic surgeon James Andrews, MD, is building its first three ASCs in Northeast Florida. The surgery centers will be located in St. Augustine, Palm Coast and Durbin Park.

Andrews Ambulatory Surgery and joint venture partner Sovereign Healthcare in Mission Viejo, Calif., are set to lead the development and operation of the ASCs, according to the release.

Willamette Surgery Center and Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics are joining forces for an ASC, the companies said Nov. 10. The Salem, Ore.-based ASC will feature six operating rooms and house the Willamette Surgery Center when the building is completed in the spring of 2023.