Newly formed Andrews Ambulatory Surgery to develop national ASC network

Orthopedic surgeon James Andrews, MD, has formed Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, a joint venture between Andrews Medicine and Sovereign Healthcare, a development and management company in Mission Viejo, Calif.

The entity aims to affiliate with physicians and health systems across the U.S. to develop ASCs.

"We've had so many opportunities over the years to take our expertise and our best practices and assist doctors, and hospitals and other organizations try to replicate our success," Dr. Andrews said in an Oct. 26 news release. "Now, in forming Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, we will have the resources and infrastructure to do just that."

Andrews Ambulatory Surgery is assessing opportunities and is expected to announce new projects in the coming months. The company is also seeking opportunities in partnership with physician-owned Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.-based American Orthopedic Partners and opportunities beyond the musculoskeletal specialty.

"Healthcare is rapidly changing, and the demands on physicians and their practices to do more than just care for patients are accelerating," Sovereign Healthcare CEO Jeremy Hogue said. "Dr. Andrews challenged us to think forward and create solutions that really address these dynamics."