3 projects with ASCs totaling $752M 

Becker's ASC Review has recently reported on three projects featuring ASCs that total $752 million.

The three facilities are:

1. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health opened a $150 million hospital campus, its largest in nearly 40 years, on Feb. 23 in Stallings, N.C. The 150,000-square-foot facility features a breast surgery center and offers cancer, heart and vascular and women's health services. The building includes four operating rooms, 10 emergency department bays, 40 acute-care beds and 30 medical and surgical beds.

2. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC. The 350,000-square-foot, $271 million facility is slated to open in 2023.

3. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, Universal Health Services, George Washington University and Children's National Hospital broke ground on a $375 milion medical center with an ambulatory pavilion. The Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center in D.C. will include a 136-bed hospital, an ambulatory pavilion for physician offices, clinics and community space.