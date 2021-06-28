2021 ASC development by the numbers

Maryland has the most ASCs per capita, and Florida is opening the most ASCs in 2021.
Here are stats breaking down new ASC openings by state:
Here are states that have opened ASCs since Jan. 1, as reported by Becker's ASC Review:
1. Florida: 12
2. Arizona: 10
3. California: 7
4. Texas: 7
5. New York: 6
6. North Carolina: 6
7. Ohio: 6
8. Pennsylvania: 6
9. Colorado: 4
10. Alabama: 3
11. Illinois: 3
12. Kentucky: 3
13. Missouri: 3
14. New Jersey: 3
15. New Mexico: 3
16. Tennessee: 3
17. Virginia: 3
18. Georgia: 2
19. Indiana: 2
20. Louisiana: 2
21. Michigan: 2
22. Minnesota: 2
23. Montana: 2
24. New Hampshire: 2
25. North Dakota: 2
26. Oregon: 2
27. South Carolina: 2
28. Alaska: 1
29. Arkansas: 1
30. District of Columbia: 1
31. Kansas: 1
32. Maryland: 1
33. Nebraska: 1
34. Nevada: 1
35. Rhode Island: 1
36. Utah: 1
37. Washington: 1
38. Wisconsin: 1
Here are the 26 states that reported more ASCs in 2021 and the number of centers gained, based on CMS data, as reported by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association:
1. Texas: 13
2. Arizona: 5
3. California: 4
4. Indiana: 4
5. North Carolina: 4
6. Arkansas: 3
7. Florida: 3
8. Illinois: 3
9. Minnesota: 3
10. Mississippi: 3
11. Tennessee: 3
12. Virginia: 3
13. Idaho: 2
14. Iowa: 2
15. Michigan: 2
16. Missouri: 2
17. Nevada: 2
18. New Mexico: 2
19. South Carolina: 2
20. Utah: 2
21. Alabama: 1
22. Connecticut: 1
23. Delaware: 1
24. Hawaii: 1
25. Kansas: 1
26. Wisconsin: 1
Here are the 10 states that reported fewer ASCs in 2021 and number of centers lost, based on CMS data, as reported by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association:
1. New Jersey: 7
2. Georgia: 6
3. Oregon: 2
4. Alaska: 1
5. Maryland: 1
6. Massachusetts: 1
7. New Hampshire: 1
8. Oklahoma: 1
9. Pennsylvania: 1
10. South Dakota: 1
Here are 10 states with the most surgery centers per capita, based on CMS data, as reported by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association:
1. Maryland: 56.7
2. Oregon: 44.8
3. Georgia: 35.2
4. Wyoming: 31.1
5. New Jersey: 29.9
6. Idaho: 29.7
7. Nebraska: 26.4
8. Arizona: 25.6
9. Nevada: 25.3
10. Delaware: 23.6