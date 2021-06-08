10 states with the highest number of ASCs per capita

The number of ASCs is growing across the U.S. as patients and payers demand more outpatient surgery.

Maryland has the highest saturation of ASCs, with 56.7 ASCs per 100,000 people.

The 10 states with the most surgery centers per capita:

1. Maryland: 56.7

2. Oregon: 44.8

3. Georgia: 35.2

4. Wyoming: 31.1

5. New Jersey: 29.9

6. Idaho: 29.7

7. Nebraska: 26.4

8. Arizona: 25.6

9. Nevada: 25.3

10. Delaware: 23.6

Click here to view the number of ASCs per state as of May 2020, based on CMS data made available by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. Becker's used U.S. Census Bureau's estimates for state population as of July 2019 to calculate the number of ASCs per capita. This is the most recent data available.