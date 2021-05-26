2 Arizona ASC chains plan big national expansions

Two ASC companies are making a splash nationally with ambitious growth in the next 24 months.

Comprehensive Surgical Services opened its flagship ASC in Gilbert, Ariz., this year and said in April the company partnered with an unnamed real estate firm to add 20 more centers in the next two years. The company said it aims to open facilities in California, Idaho, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Florida. The flagship center has three operating rooms and 11 exam rooms. The partners will spend at least $125 million to open the remaining planned centers, ranging from 10,000 to 40,000 square feet.

Comprehensive Surgical Services is owned by Joel Rainwater, MD, an interventional radiology, oncology and vascular care physician. He previously founded Comprehensive Integrated Care, a physician practice with locations in four states focused on heart care.

In May, Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America announced expansion plans. The company has developed more than 300 ASCs nationwide and said it wants to open 14 more this year. The centers range from one-operating room ophthalmology and cardiology centers to three- and four-OR multispecialty facilities. The new centers are slated to open between July and October with sites across the U.S., including New York, California, Ohio and Arizona.

Surgery Center Services of America works with physicians to develop all aspects of the ASC, including the feasibility assessment, project management, operations, licensure and certification.