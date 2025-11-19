Lake Regional Health opens $18M ASC in Missouri

Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health has opened the Lake Regional Surgery Center in Lebanon, Mo.

According to a Nov. 18 news release, the new ASC will span 21,000-square-feet. The $18 million ASC will offer orthopedics and robotic-assisted total joint replacements.

The ASC is the newest addition to the system’s “multi-phase” development at its campus in Lebanon. The campus also includes diagnostic imaging services, primary and specialty care, occupational medicine, a walk-in clinic and physical therapy.