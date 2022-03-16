100s of ASCs opened since pandemic hit: Where is growth highest?

Across the nation, there were 174 ASCs built in 2020, according to the most recent Medicare Payment Advisory Commission report. Becker's found and reported on 153 of them, and in 2021 Becker's reported on 281 new ASCs.

That comes to at least 455 new ASCs since 2020, a growth rate of more than 7.8 percent.

Based on Becker's state-by-state figures, since the end of 2019 Florida and Texas added the most ASCs with 43 and 35, respectively. But as a percentage of each state's total, Florida and Texas rank in the middle of the pack for new ASCs.

The two states at the top of ASC growth percentage are Montana, with 38.89 percent, and Alabama, with 32.43 percent.

Becker's has reported on dozens of new ASCs in 2022, including some with whopping price tags. A $161.2 million center in Dublin, Ohio, is opening in September, and the University of Texas Health San Antonio is building a $50 million, 100,000-square-foot ASC.

 

 

State

2019 ASC total

New ASCs 2020

New ASCs 2021

ASC growth since 2019

1

Montana

18

1

6

38.89%

2

District of Columbia

3

0

1

33.33%

3

Alabama

37

4

8

32.43%

4

Kentucky

33

2

7

27.27%

5

Maine

13

2

1

23.08%

6

New Hampshire

24

3

2

20.83%

7

New York

139

8

19

19.42%

8

Michigan

98

8

11

19.39%

9

Virginia

59

2

9

18.64%

10

New Mexico

19

1

2

15.79%

11

North Dakota

13

0

2

15.38%

12

Arizona

179

12

15

15.08%

13

Minnesota

77

4

6

12.99%

14

Wisconsin

80

5

4

11.25%

15

Kansas

64

3

4

10.94%

16

Tennessee

130

8

6

10.77%

17

North Carolina

125

4

9

10.40%

18

Indiana

126

3

10

10.32%

19

Florida

440

17

26

9.77%

20

Illinois

128

3

9

9.38%

21

Colorado

129

5

6

8.53%

22

Nebraska

48

3

1

8.33%

23

Texas

427

15

20

8.20%

24

Missouri

100

2

6

8.00%

25

Massachusetts

52

2

2

7.69%

26

Rhode Island

13

0

1

7.69%

27

South Carolina

67

3

2

7.46%

28

Ohio

190

5

9

7.37%

29

Arkansas

69

0

5

7.25%

30

South Dakota

14

1

0

7.14%

31

Utah

45

0

3

6.67%

32

Wyoming

17

1

0

5.88%

33

Alaska

18

0

1

5.56%

34

Pennsylvania

243

5

7

4.94%

35

Louisiana

86

0

4

4.65%

36

Connecticut

51

2

0

3.92%

37

Washington

185

2

5

3.78%

38

Iowa

28

1

0

3.57%

39

Maryland

338

4

8

3.55%

40

New Jersey

254

5

4

3.54%

41

Oregon

89

1

2

3.37%

42

Mississippi

76

1

1

2.63%

43

Nevada

80

0

2

2.50%

44

Idaho

54

1

0

1.85%

45

California

813

4

11

1.85%

46

Georgia

368

0

6

1.63%

47

Delaware

22

0

0

0.00%

48

Hawaii

22

0

0

0.00%

49

Oklahoma

40

0

0

0.00%

50

Vermont

2

0

0

0.00%

51

West Virginia

8

0

0

0.00%

