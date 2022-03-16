100s of ASCs opened since pandemic hit: Where is growth highest?

Across the nation, there were 174 ASCs built in 2020, according to the most recent Medicare Payment Advisory Commission report. Becker's found and reported on 153 of them, and in 2021 Becker's reported on 281 new ASCs.

That comes to at least 455 new ASCs since 2020, a growth rate of more than 7.8 percent.

Based on Becker's state-by-state figures, since the end of 2019 Florida and Texas added the most ASCs with 43 and 35, respectively. But as a percentage of each state's total, Florida and Texas rank in the middle of the pack for new ASCs.

The two states at the top of ASC growth percentage are Montana, with 38.89 percent, and Alabama, with 32.43 percent.

Becker's has reported on dozens of new ASCs in 2022, including some with whopping price tags. A $161.2 million center in Dublin, Ohio, is opening in September, and the University of Texas Health San Antonio is building a $50 million, 100,000-square-foot ASC.