Who will win the Super Bowl? 17 ASC exec picks

Super Bowl LV is set for Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay, Fla., between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. ASC administrators are torn between rooting for one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and a rising star on the opposite team.

Tom Brady, quarterback of the Buccaneers, is one of the winningest quarterbacks of all time, while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is the defending champion. Many administrators saw greatness on both teams, as they overcame many challenges during the 2020 season, but ultimately made their picks based on talent, drive and team leadership.

Seventeen ASC administrators and executives share their prediction for the Super Bowl winner.

Taylor Cera. COO of Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Youngstown, Ohio): ​The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs have the better roster top to bottom. Their two defensive ends are going to put a lot of pressure on Mahomes. And don't forget, [the Bucs] have the greatest [player] of all time!

Rosemary Blanch. Administrator of Magnolia Surgery Center (Westminster, Calif.): The Kansas City Chiefs, because Mahomes is the best! I love watching him play. Tom Brady has enough [championships], it's someone else’s turn!!

Alfonso Del Granado. Administrator of Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (Lubbock, Texas): Kansas City of course! Patrick Mahones is a local Texas Tech kid so of course our money’s on them!

Justin Turentine. Administrator of Beacon Surgery Center (Lee's Summit, Mo.): Being a Kansas City, Missouri, native I obviously am going with the Chiefs! There isn't anyone that can stop the Chiefs' offense when it’s clicking on all cylinders!

Janie Kinsey, RN, CASC. ASC Administrator in Kansas City, Mo.: The Chiefs!! So, I am going with my home team, but not solely for that reason.They have some of the best leadership in the NFL in Mahomes, [Travis] Kelce, and [Tyrann] Mathieu. Nationally, Mahomes gets so much credit for the success of the team. He has earned all of the respect he gets, but his best skill is bringing the team together.

One of the best examples of this is when the Chiefs played the [Cleveland] Browns in the playoffs a couple of weeks ago. Mahomes goes down hard with a probable concussion. We watched as the realization that the leader is out for the rest of the game and potentially the remainder of the postseason hit each player. This slump in the team made the fans start to hang their heads. Then, just as abruptly we watched Mathieu come alive in the defense and rally the troops to make a stop. Playing with that leadership and cohesiveness makes a team hard to beat.

Much like the teams in our ASCs across this country, the Chiefs have excelled under the superb leadership and coaching of Mahomes and Andy Reid, but the magic is in the teamwork!

Kelly Rhineberger. Administrator of Bayfront Health - Florida Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Brooksville, Fla.): I am picking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers! Tom Brady has the experience and the home field advantage!

Suzi Cunningham. Administrator of Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center (Redlands, Calif.): The Chiefs will win for three reasons:

1. Patrick Mohomes is the quarterback. He is the best quarterback in the league and he runs well and throws great!

2. Travis Kelce is the tight end. He is the best tight end in the league and Tampa Bay cannot compete!

3. Tyreek Hill is the wide receiver. He is way too fast for the Tampa Bay defense!

James McClung. Chief Development Officer for Reliant Medical Services (Austin, Texas): I believe Tompa will win the Super Bowl this Sunday. Though Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are very talented and Pat is probably the next 'greatest of all time' player, he has a long way to go before making it to his 10th Super Bowl. In a regular season game, I would pick the Chiefs. However, the Super Bowl is one game and the variables that go into winning a Super Bowl point towards the experienced 'field general' who responds appropriately to the unique anomalies that can arise in such a unique game as the Super Bowl. I see it as Tom Brady versus Andy Reid, the Chiefs head coach. Brady, as a player, has more control of what happens on the field.

Suzi Green. Administrator of Monterey Bay GI Consultants Medical Group and Monterey Bay Endoscopy Center (Monterey, Calif.): I believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win. My reasoning is everyone knew what a great quarterback Tom Brady was with the New England Patriots, but a lot of people thought some of the greatness was due to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. He has shown he is a great quarterback with another team, but needs to prove to everyone he can go the distance for a Super Bowl win. Tom Brady will not lose. He still has that last step to prove he is the greatest of all time.

Just know, I am not a Tom Brady fan. I am tired of hearing about him and I am ready for him to retire.

Kristie Sudderth, RN, BSN. Administrator of Columbia Surgery Center (Spokane, Wash.): While my team isn’t playing this weekend, I’m rooting for the Chiefs. Just like in healthcare, new talent, creative thinking and fresh voices are a welcome change and should be embraced and rewarded.

Kelly Blackstock. Center Manager at Anne Arundel Gastroenterology (Annapolis, Md.): Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

Robert Lerma. Administrator of Blue Springs Surgery Center (Orange City, Fla.): As much as I would like to see Tampa and Tom Brady win, I believe Kansas City will win 24 to 17.

The quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, has a quick mind and is able to retain a lot of data regarding defensive and 'gadget' plays. His ability to anticipate the defense schemes, guys missing their zone coverages and the blitz is amazing.

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are truly gifted athletes and future hall of famers!

Kathy Ciminera. Administrator at Fellowship Surgical Center (Drexel Hill, Pa.): I believe Kansas City Chiefs will win again! Andy Reid is a great coach and Patrick Mahomes is an amazing young quarterback!

Lori Tamburo Martini, CASC. Administrator of SOG Surgery Center (Tupelo, Miss.): I'm pulling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I'm rooting for Tom Brady to have one more Super Bowl win and a record that is virtually unsurpassable. I think it's amazing that he is able to make it to another Super Bowl at his age and with a brand-new team.

Rob Bashore. Administrator of Gateway Surgery Center (Concord, N.C.): I'm pulling for a close game, but the Chiefs will probably win. They have a great quarterback and a ton of weapons.

LuAnne Jordan, RN. Administrator of Savannah F&A, ASC (Savannah, Ga.): My vote is for Tampa Bay!

Merle Smith. Administrator of Pueblo (Colo.) Surgery Center: Can they both lose?

