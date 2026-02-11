Where physician expenses are climbing most

Inflation remains one of the biggest concerns for ASC and physician practice leaders as costs from everything from supplies to real estate continue to rise at a rate faster than that of reimbursement increases.

Inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index, rose 2.7% from December 2024 to December 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. When it comes to physician practice expenses, labor costs were one thing that has seen a steady increase in the last year. The median level of investment required to support a physician full-time equivalent in a practice rose to $343,128 in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to data from Strata Decision Technology. This represents a 3.4% increase in cost compared with Q3 and an 11.5% increase from Q4 of 2024.

Physician expenses also rose in Q4, with total expense per physician FTE hit about $1.2 million for the quarter, up 6.3% from Q2 and up 8.9% from Q4 of 2024.

But costs are not increasing at the same rates nationwide. Per-physician FTE expenses increased most sharply in the Midwest and Northeast, rising from 12.1% and 13.7% from Q4 2024 to Q4 2025, respectively. Practices in the South and West also experienced significant increases, with expenses up 7.4% and 9.6%, respectively, over the same period.