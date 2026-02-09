Best ambulatory EHRs by functionality: KLAS

Ambulatory providers are increasingly looking to their EHR vendors for new functionalities and technologies but still rely heavily on third-party companies for tasks like patient engagement and intake and ambient speech, KLAS Research reported Feb. 9.

Here are the top ambulatory EHRs, on a scale of 1 to 9, on whether they have the needed functionalities, according to the market intelligence firm’s survey of 260 respondents from 159 outpatient practices with 11 or more physicians:

— Epic: 7.5

— Athenahealth: 7.1

— NextGen Healthcare: 6.6

— eClinicalWorks: 6.3

— Greenway Health: 4.9

Limited data:

— Epic Community Connect: 7.3

— Altera Digital Health: 6.8