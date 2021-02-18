Where 3 ASC administrators turn to for business advice

Three ASC administrators shared the resources and people they go to for business advice.

Note: Responses were edited for style and clarity.

Joe Peluso. Administrator at Aestique Surgery Center (Greensburg, Pa.): When we need business advice we turn to the following wise men and women:

1. Key physicians on our medical staff who support patient safety and provide quality care

2. Local business leaders whose companies enroll employees and pay insurance plan premiums for services

3. Organizations that provide data analytics and structures

4. State and federal officials who establish legislation and regulations

5. Health insurance plans who negotiate contractual allowances for procedures



We rely on these people and resources for business advice that ranges across regulatory, financial, and technological disciplines. Despite challenges, we believe opportunities abound for ASCs to survive and thrive.

Catherine Retzbach, BSN, RN. Administrator at Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center (Mount Holly, N.J.): I have a couple of things I do. We are joint-ventured with a health system, so I will ask for help within the health system. The health system is [affiliated] with 25 centers, so I will reach out to those centers for assistance. I also use the N.J. ASC Association or the Ambulatory Surgery [Center] Association blog for help. Networking has always been a great source of info. There is always someone who has experienced whatever the issue is that you need assistance with at any time.

Jamie Ridout, RN. Administrator at Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh, N.C).: I try to read journals when I have time to do so, and I am very active in my professional organizations. I have a wide network of colleagues across the country and often reach out to them for advice or insight. Staying in touch with key vendors can give you some insight on what is happening in the market or in the region.

