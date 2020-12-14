Past president of Georgia ASC society dies

A longtime leader of the Georgia Society of Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Andrew King, died at home on Dec. 3, according to ASC Focus.

Mr. King was owner and principal of Marietta, Ga.-based ASC development and management company Acumen Healthcare, as well as secretary and treasurer of GSASC. He was a past president of GSASC.

Mr. King's career in healthcare management spanned four decades, including 16 years as both senior vice president of Medical Care America and executive vice president of Medical Care International.

During a tenure with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's ambulatory surgery division, Mr. King oversaw more than 40 ASCs as executive vice president and senior vice president.

He held the reins at Acumen Healthcare for more than 11 years. Under his leadership, Acumen successfully developed and managed over 25 new ASCs.

"Andy was a wealth of knowledge, a heart of gold, smart, approachable, strategic, bright [minded] and [had] an undying passion for our industry in ambulatory care," said GSASC President Jean Calhoun, RN. "I just cannot say enough great things about Andrew T. King."

