Outpatient, screening delays happening 'independent' of mandates

Americans are delaying outpatient and preventive care "independent of stay-at-home orders or state closures," a New Orleans-based Tulane University professor told local CBS affiliate 4WWL.

What you should know:

1. Engy Ziedan, PhD, an assistant professor of economics, examined EHR data representing 35 million Americans and found a 40 percent decrease in outpatient visits.

2. Orthopedic patient volumes also dropped by more than 60 percent in mid-March.

3. Dr. Ziedan attributed the declines to fears about contracting COVID-19, and said volumes haven't returned to pre-COVID-19 figures yet.

More articles on surgery centers:

Hospital undertakes $2M surgery center, storage project

New Orleans hospital to open $14M outpatient surgery center

CMS could increase ASC reimbursement by 2.6% — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.