New Hampshire ASC loses 80% of business to COVID-19, closes 1 location

Bedford (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgical Center CEO Nick Vailas said his surgery center has lost about 80 percent of its business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Union Leader reports.

The ASC is still performing urgent procedures because "we don't want those people also having to go to the hospital," Mr. Vailas said.

Because of the lost revenue, the ASC laid off an unspecified number of employees, cut pay to other employees and closed one of its offices.

Despite the current concerns and the uncertainty related to the coronavirus, Mr. Vailas urged others to stay positive: "You try to mitigate as much of the damage as possible and stay optimistic."

