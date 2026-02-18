The invisible work behind safer ASCs at Novant Health

As health systems continue shifting higher-acuity cases into outpatient settings, ASCs are being asked to do more, and at Novant Health, that evolution has required more than standardized protocols.

For the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based system, this has meant doubling down on culture, consistency and frontline empowerment across its network of 25 ASCs.

Leslie Barrett, senior vice president of ambulatory surgery strategy and execution, told Becker’s that safety at Novant’s ASCs is driven as much by daily habits and shared accountability as by formal quality infrastructure. From real-time reporting to safety huddles and patient safety coaches, the system has embedded high-reliability principles into routine operations. But, she said, the most meaningful safety work often happens before a patient ever enters the building and frequently goes unnoticed.

Question: How does your ASC approach quality and patient safety on an ongoing basis? What role do processes, consistency and culture play in that work?

Leslie Barrett: Our clinical teams devote uncompromising attention to safety and quality across every care setting, including our network of 25 ASCs. We have built a culture of safety upon evidence-based practices established by our institute for safety and quality, such as real-time reporting and data analysis, daily safety huddles, patient safety coaches and team member surveys.

Our culture also emphasizes the vital role every team member plays in advancing Novant Health as a high-reliability organization. We empower team members to speak up at any time, about any concern.

We continually assess our patients’ needs to ensure care is delivered in the most appropriate setting, and we are committed to pursuing innovative ways to add value for our patients.

Question: Which safety practice are you most proud of that patients might never notice, but makes a big difference?

LB: Patients may not realize the depth of collaboration behind the care they receive. These efforts often begin long before patients arrive, and are the result of our ongoing efforts to empower team members to excel through transparency and shared accountability.

Every Novant Health team member understands their voice is one of the most important things they bring to work. We expect and encourage inquiry-based thinking, which means asking questions, verifying every detail, and speaking up about any uncertainty. This highly valued practice is modeled across teams at all levels, and demonstrates the ways thoughtful collaboration helps us deliver the remarkable experiences patients expect from Novant Health.

Q: How do you integrate new hires into your safety/overall work culture?

LB: At Novant Health, we are relentless in our pursuit of delivering the best care to our communities. That commitment starts internally with our team members. We’re proud to be an employer whose values go beyond just saying empathy, belonging and well-being are important — we live those values every day.

From the moment they arrive at Novant Health, team members become part of a culture that values their voice and supports them in building sustainable, fulfilling healthcare careers where they make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. They are introduced to our HeRO framework, which includes a comprehensive playbook that encapsulates our collective efforts to elevate safety, quality and the patient experience at Novant Health. From day one, team members also have access to mentors, continuing education and other professional development opportunities, all within an environment that prioritizes their wellbeing.

Our culture is built on trust and transparent communication, including the valuable feedback we receive from team members. Whether they share feedback through our regular surveys or monthly Q&A with our CEO, team members see many ideas being swiftly put into action. That’s because when our team members thrive, they can provide truly remarkable care for our patients and help build a healthier future for our communities.