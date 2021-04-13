Everett Clinic CMO's plan for value-based care

Alka Atal-Barrio, MD, CMO of The Everett (Wash.) Clinic, joined "Becker's Spine & Orthopedics Podcast" to talk about her role as a clinical leader during the pandemic and Everett Clinic's steps toward value-based care.

Here is an excerpt from the podcast. Click here to download the episode.

Question: What are you planning on doing differently this year that will move you closer to your goal of value-based care?

Dr. Alka Atal-Barrio: We have been on a journey toward population health for the last two years. Despite COVID-19, we really did continue to focus on providing great care, high outcomes and great patient experience, and proactively giving care to our populations that we serve. And so what value-based care is going to mean for us is making sure we continue that journey, that we focus on [Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set] measures, quality metrics and best outcomes — making sure that we deliver the kind of care patients can expect in terms of quality, but also have it be affordable. That is the key, as we know that most of our patients — 1 out of 5 — are experiencing bankruptcy due to healthcare expenditures. So our job is to really figure out the best care model to help them achieve that best care — highest outcomes at the most affordable cost.

