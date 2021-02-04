Class-action lawsuit filed against SCA alleging collusion

Following the criminal charges filed by the Department of Justice in January, civil cases are beginning to emerge against Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.

What you should know:

1. A former SCA employee, under the pseudonym Steven Smith, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division Feb. 3. The employee is a former senior-level SCA employee.

2. The employee echoed several claims that SCA had "no-poach" agreements in place and enforced them from 2010-17. "These no-poach agreements were not necessary to any legitimate business transaction or lawful collaboration among the companies. Defendants' conspiracy was strictly a tool to suppress their senior-level employees' compensation, and hence their own expenses," the complaint read.

3. The employee is seeking treble damages, costs of the lawsuit and reasonable attorney fees on behalf of all affected by the agreements.

4. Reuters reported that this was the second lawsuit SCA faced in connection to the criminal case.

Read the entire complaint here.

Note: Becker's reached out to SCA for a statement on the lawsuit. We will update this story if we hear back.

