Biden heads for healthcare become clear & more updates from Capitol Hill

It was a relatively slow week on Capitol Hill concerning healthcare but three big news stories stood out:

1. The Senate is meeting with President Joe Biden's nominees to lead HHS, Xavier Becerra, and his attorney general, Vivek Muthy, MD, a precursor to the confirmation process. Here's everything you need to know.

2. President Biden also further narrowed down his pick to lead the FDA. It's between Janet Woodcock, MD, and Joshua Sharfstein, MD. Read more.



3. Finally, CMS cut 774 hospitals' Medicare payments for the 2021 fiscal year after having high patient complication rates. Read more.

