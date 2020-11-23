ASC surgical tech wins $5K for exceptional work

Charlene Gottschall, a surgical technologist at the Reading (Pa.) Hospital SurgiCenter at Spring Ridge, was selected as the 2020 ASC Every Day Hero by One Medical Passport.

Ms. Gottschall was recognized for overcoming challenges, going above and beyond her role and making a difference in peoples' lives. She received thousands of votes from the ASC community.

As the 2020 ASC Every Day Hero, Ms. Gottschall will receive a $2,500 cash prize, $2,000 to the charity of her choice and $500 toward lunch for her ASC.

The other finalists were Gail Burton of Yellowstone Surgery Center in Billings, Mont., and Sue Jones of Baylor Scott & White Surgicare-Rockwall (Texas).

Every nominee's story and votes were reviewed by a panel of three judges:

Steve Earnhart, CRNA

Joanna Geisinger, CEO of Torq

Stephen Punzak, MD, CEO and founder of One Medical Passport

One Medical Passport, which offers cloud-based solutions for ASC workflow, communications, payments and more, plans to continue its ASC Everyday Heroes Program in 2021.

