9 ASC leaders on the move

Independent ASCs and big ASC companies alike saw leadership changes in the last 30 days.

Here are nine Becker's has reported on since the end of June:

1. Atlas Healthcare Partners, an ASC development and management company, named Cheryl Chisholm its chief people officer. Before joining Atlas, Ms. Chisholm held leadership positions at Phoenix-based Banner Health in patient relations, service excellence and human resources roles.

2. Owensboro (Ky.) Surgery Center named Dan Haire its new CEO. Mr. Haire, 42, took the reins July 11 for the ASC, which is an affiliate of Optum's SCA Health. It is Owensboro's only freestanding multispecialty ASC, according to its website.

3. Six executives have left UnitedHealth Group's Optum, which owns and operates Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC management company SCA Health, in the last month. Some of the former positions overlapped with work at UnitedHealthcare and brands under the Optum name.

4. Physician Partners appointed Goran Jankovic as the company's new CFO as of June 27. In his 20 years of experience in corporate finance and operational leadership, Mr. Jankovic held positions including senior vice president of corporate finance and treasurer of WellCare Health Plans.