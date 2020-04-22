50+ nurses volunteer for furloughs at Tenet-operated hospital

Tenet Healthcare is furloughing nurses on a voluntary basis at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester, Mass., according to Boston broadcasting station WGBH.

1. The Massachusetts Nurses Association criticized the Dallas-based hospital operator for seeking voluntary furloughs during a crisis. Community members protested the plans April 20 in a car caravan rally. Some said they want to make sure the hospital is sufficiently staffed for COVID-19 patients.

2. St. Vincent's Hospital has been "acutely impacted by a decline in surgeries and other medical care," CEO Carolyn Jackson said in a video message to employees and medical staff. "You know firsthand, as you walk through the halls and see departments like this one [an endoscopy unit] largely sitting idle."

3. More than 50 nurses volunteered for furloughs, according to Ms. Jackson, allowing the hospital to redirect resources to COVID-19 units and preserve personal protective equipment. Ms. Jackson said her focus during the pandemic is on preserving services, investing in infrastructure, supporting the community and keeping St. Vincent's Hospital in business.

