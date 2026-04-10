5 recent surgical breakthroughs 

From advancements in robotic surgery to new methods for minimally invasive procedures, here are five recent breakthroughs in surgical care:

1. Physicians at Advanced Surgery Center of Beverly Hills (Calif.) performed the first post-FDA-approval case using the Synergy Disc April 8. Todd Lanman, MD, and Joel Beckett, MD, completed a three-level cervical disc replacement procedure five weeks after the device received premarket approval for single-level use from the C3-C7 vertebrae.

2. Surgical robotics company ForSight Robotics’ platform was used to complete the world’s first fully robot-assisted cataract surgery performed on a human patient.

Dr. Alexey Rapoport performed the surgery with the JASPER Platform, which provides surgeons with advanced imaging, precision and motion scaling to reduce surgeon fatigue and variability between procedures April 7.

3. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System became the health system in the world to use a newly cleared treatment system that delivers radiation directly to liver tumors through the bloodstream.

4. The Surgery Center of Greater Nashua (N.H.) became the first ASC in the U.S. to receive a new type of accreditation from Det Norske Veritas.

5. Greer, S.C.-based Surgery Center at Pelham became the first ASC in the world to offer Stryker’s Mako Robotic Power System for total knee arthroplasty procedures.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.