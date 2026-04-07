ForSight Robotics completes world’s 1st fully robot-assisted cataract surgery

Surgical robotics company ForSight Robotics’ platform has been used to complete the world’s first fully robot-assisted cataract surgery performed on a human patient.

Dr. Alexey Rapoport performed the surgery with the JASPER Platform, which provides surgeons with advanced imaging, precision and motion scaling to reduce surgeon fatigue and variability between procedures, according to an April 7 news release from ForSight Robotics.

The procedure was completed from start to finish without general anesthesia.

More than 600 million people across the world are estimated to need cataract surgery, but about 30 million surgeries are performed each year.

ForSight Robotics will work to secure clinical validation and regulatory submissions, the release said.

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