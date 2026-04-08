California ASC completes first case with new spinal disc

Physicians at Advanced Surgery Center of Beverly Hills (Calif.) have performed the first post-FDA-approval case using the Synergy Disc.

Todd Lanman, MD, and Joel Beckett, MD, completed a three-level cervical disc replacement procedure five weeks after the device received premarket approval for single-level use from the C3-C7 vertebrae, according to an April 8 news release.

The motion-preserving artificial disc is designed to maintain spinal alignment while allowing controlled movement, offering an alternative to fusion procedures.

The case marks an early step in clinical adoption of the device, with broader use expected as surgeons gain experience with the technology, the release said.

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