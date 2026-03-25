South Carolina ASC becomes 1st in world to use Stryker’s Mako robotic power system

Greer, S.C.-based Surgery Center at Pelham has become the first in the world to offer Stryker’s Mako Robotic Power System for total knee arthroplasty procedures, according to a March 19 news release shared with Becker’s.

Frank Armocida, MD, performed the first total knee arthroplasty using the technology, making him the first surgeon in South Carolina, and the first in the country to bring the innovation to an ASC setting. Dr. Armocida was involved in the research and design of the Mako RPS technology in partnership with Stryker.

Stryker announced the limited market release of the Mako RPS in February. The handheld robotic system is designed specifically for ASC settings and delivers image-free intraoperative planning and robotic guidance without the use of cutting blocks.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.