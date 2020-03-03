3 recent ASC executive moves

Three recent ASC executive moves:

1. OptumCare President James Rechtin is moving to Nashville, Tenn., to take the helm of Envision Healthcare. Read more.

2. Patrick Rohan was named CEO of Medical City Frisco (Texas), which is undertaking a $54 million medical office building and ASC project. Read more here.

3. Timothy F. Corvino, MD, a former Covenant exec, is joining Greenwich, Conn.-based Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists as its new CEO March 1. Read more here.

