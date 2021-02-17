11 surgery center job openings
Here are 11 recent surgery centers with job openings:
Note: Openings are from LinkedIn's job search tool.
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is looking for surgery center administrators for:
- An unspecified center in Dallas
- Bailey Square Surgical Center in Austin, Texas
- Stone Springs Surgery Center in Dulles, Va.
- An unspecified center in Coral Springs, Fla.
- Bayside ASC in Coconut Grove, Fla.
Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is looking for surgery center administrators for:
- An unspecified center in Austin
- An unspecified center in Scottsdale, Ariz.
- An unspecified center in Greensboro, N.C.
- An unspecified center in Sarasota, Fla.
Conway (S.C.) Medical Center is searching for an administrator for its ASC.
North Bergen, N.J.-based Park Avenue Partners is searching for a director of nursing/administration for its ASC.
