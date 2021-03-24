11 ASCs hiring directors

Here's a roundup of ASCs hiring directors, drawn from LinkedIn's Job Search and Indeed:

Lombard, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group is hiring a director for their surgical center.

Milwaukee-based Society of Academic Associations of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine is hiring an ASC division director for the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin System.

Lewes (Del.) Surgery Center is hiring an ASC director.

Memphis, Tenn.-based Semmes Murphey Clinic is hiring a surgery center director.

Medical City Surgery Center Frisco (Texas) ASC is hiring a clinical director.

Wentzville (Mo.) Surgery Center is hiring an ASC clinical director.

West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Baptist Health Enterprises is hiring an ASC director.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is hiring a clinical director for an ambulatory surgical center in Fort Worth, Texas.

An unspecified Memphis-based surgery center is hiring a director.

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is hiring:

Director of laboratory at Dallas-based North Central Surgical Center

Clinical director for an unspecified Plano, Texas-based surgical center

