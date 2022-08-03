Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

1. Cherise Brown, administrator of Andover (Kan.) Ambulatory Surgery Center. Ms. Brown recently spoke with Becker's to discuss up and coming trends ASCs should take advantage of and shared insight on advantages of multispecialty ASCs.

2. Dianna Reed, administrator of Sani Eye Surgery Center in Templeton, Calif. Ms. Reed spoke with Becker's in May, sharing ASC management tips and how time management is key to higher patient satisfaction, lower costs and more.

3. Mark Spina, administrator of North Queens Surgical Center (New York City). In July, Mr. Spina shared his top financial priorities for his ASC with Becker's, detailing staffing and supply strategies and more.

4. Brenda Carter, administrator of Wilmington (N.C.) SurgCare. Ms. Carter spoke with Becker's about her strategy for dealing with rising financial needs for ASCs. She recommended methods including waste reduction, cost negotiation and more.

5. Jessica Rodriguez, administrator of OAM Surgery Center at Midtowne in Grand Rapids, Mich. In May, Ms. Rodriguez talked with Becker's about her predictions for ASC growth in the next two years. She was a speaker on the "Benchmarking: How to Utilize Data to Drive Efficiency and Profitability" panel at Becker's Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference in June.

6. Sheila Thompson, RN, administrator of Twin Cities Pain Clinic and Surgery Center in Edina, Minn. Ms. Thompson shared her insight and predictions on staffing and investment trends with Becker's in May.

7. Andres Duran, administrator of Brownsville (Texas) Surgery Center. Mr. Duran spoke with Becker's in May, pointing out some positive signs of ASC industry growth and what propels patients and payers to choose ASCs.

8. Barbara Clancy-Sweeney, administrator of gastroenterology & hepatology at Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia). Ms. Clancy-Sweeny talked with Becker's about the benefits of choosing surgery at ASCs over hospital outpatient departments.

9. Carol Kekauoha, administrator of Hilo (Hawaii) Community Surgery Center. Ms. Kekauoha spoke with Becker's in May, sharing insight on what she believes are the current biggest contributors to lower case volumes at ASCs.



10. Lori Sylvester, MSN, RN, administrator of Riverside Outpatient Surgery Center in Columbus, Ohio. Ms. Sylvester was added to the ASC advisory committee of healthcare watchdog organization Leapfrog Group in March.