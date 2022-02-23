All 50 states ranked by endoscopy centers per capita

One state in the U.S. has only a single endoscopy ASC, and the two states with the lowest populations sit at opposite ends of the per-capita spectrum.

Becker's ASC Review has compiled populational ASC metrics for every state and the District of Columbia based on 2020 Census data and the latest CMS figures.

Wyoming takes the top spot, with 17.34 endoscopy ASCs per million residents. In other words, each of its 10 endoscopy centers serves an average of 57,685 people.

All 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, ranked by endoscopy ASCs per capita:

State

Population

Endoscopy ASCs

Endoscopy ASC per 1M capita

People per endoscopy 

ASC

Wyoming

576,851

10

17.34

57,685

Maryland

6,177,224

91

14.73

67,882

Delaware

989,948

13

13.13

76,150

New Jersey

9,288,994

98

10.55

94,786

Kansas

2,937,880

30

10.21

97,929

Pennsylvania

13,002,700

120

9.23

108,356

Mississippi

2,961,279

27

9.12

109,677

Colorado

5,773,714

52

9.01

111,033

North Dakota

779,094

7

8.98

111,299

New Hampshire

1,377,529

12

8.71

114,794

Nebraska

1,961,504

17

8.67

115,383

Florida

21,538,187

182

8.45

118,342

Arkansas

3,011,524

25

8.30

120,461

South Carolina

5,118,425

42

8.21

121,867

North Carolina

10,439,388

83

7.95

125,776

Arizona

7,151,502

55

7.69

130,027

Georgia

10,711,908

82

7.66

130,633

Missouri

6,154,913

47

7.64

130,956

Idaho

1,839,106

14

7.61

131,365

Washington

7,705,281

57

7.40

135,180

California

39,538,223

288

7.28

137,285

Texas

29,145,505

212

7.27

137,479

Connecticut

3,605,944

26

7.21

138,690

Louisiana

4,657,757

33

7.08

141,144

Ohio

11,799,448

82

6.95

143,896

Oregon

4,237,256

29

6.84

146,112

Indiana

6,785,528

46

6.78

147,511

Tennessee

6,910,840

46

6.66

150,236

Iowa

3,190,369

20

6.27

159,518

Nevada

3,104,614

19

6.12

163,401

Rhode Island

1,097,379

6

5.47

182,897

Alaska

733,391

4

5.45

183,348

Wisconsin

5,893,718

32

5.43

184,179

Oklahoma

3,959,353

21

5.30

188,541

Hawaii

1,455,271

7

4.81

207,896

Illinois

12,812,508

60

4.68

213,542

Montana

1,084,225

5

4.61

216,845

Utah

3,271,616

15

4.58

218,108

South Dakota

886,667

4

4.51

221,667

Alabama

5,024,279

22

4.38

228,376

Kentucky

4,505,836

19

4.22

237,149

Minnesota

5,706,494

21

3.68

271,738

Michigan

10,077,331

37

3.67

272,360

New Mexico

2,117,522

7

3.31

302,503

Maine

1,362,359

4

2.94

340,590

District of Columbia

689,545

2

2.90

344,773

New York

20,201,249

49

2.43

412,270

Virginia

8,631,393

18

2.09

479,522

Massachusetts

7,029,917

14

1.99

502,137

West Virginia

1,793,716

3

1.67

597,905

Vermont

643,077

1

1.56

643,077

