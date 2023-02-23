GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Yale digestive center sees 1,000 patients in 1st 3 weeks

Claire Wallace -  

The new Yale New Haven Hospital's Digestive Health Center in North Haven, Conn., has already attended to more than 1,000 patients in the three weeks since it opened, according to a Feb. 23 report from the Yale Daily News.

The digestive clinic offers face-to-face patient care and lab space for researchers to complete clinical trials. The center employs medical providers, surgeons, nutritionists, physiologists and social workers who help patients with pre- and postoperative care. 

The North Haven facility is Yale's second digestive health center in the area. It opened its first in Westport, Conn., in 2022, the report said.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast