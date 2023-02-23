Yale digestive center sees 1,000 patients in 1st 3 weeks

The new Yale New Haven Hospital's Digestive Health Center in North Haven, Conn., has already attended to more than 1,000 patients in the three weeks since it opened, according to a Feb. 23 report from the Yale Daily News.

The digestive clinic offers face-to-face patient care and lab space for researchers to complete clinical trials. The center employs medical providers, surgeons, nutritionists, physiologists and social workers who help patients with pre- and postoperative care.

The North Haven facility is Yale's second digestive health center in the area. It opened its first in Westport, Conn., in 2022, the report said.