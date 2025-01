The WVU Medicine Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery clinic has opened at the Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va., The Journal reported Jan. 30.

The clinic began offering services in December, according to the report, and aims to offer more comprehensive obesity care in the region. The center offers laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and endoscopic weight loss solutions.

The facility also centers on minimally invasive, robotic-assisted bariatric procedures.