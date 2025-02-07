Why 1 GI prefers working in an academic medical center

While some physicians prefer the autonomy of working in private practice, working with a major health system, especially an academic one, can afford several opportunities to specialists.

From more access to resources and research, to a focus on cutting-edge patient care, there are many pros to the practice setting.

Benjamin Levy III, MD, a gastroenterologist from University of Chicago Medicine, told Becker's what he enjoys most about practicing at the academic medical center.

Dr. Levy: Working for an academic center or hospital gives you the opportunity to focus on patient care. I really enjoy the intellectual stimulation of working at an academic center with experts in GI subspecialties like IBD, hepatology, motility, pancreas and advanced endoscopy. It's been wonderful to easily discuss more complicated patient cases with our GI subspecialists plus national leaders in pathology, oncology and radiology. Participating in our weekly grand rounds is a wonderful way to stay up-to-date with research, guidelines and to hear from other experts around the country, too. Academic centers and certain hospital-based physician employment also provide opportunities to teach the next generation of physicians — including medical students, residents and gastroenterology fellows. It's been so rewarding to help shape the future of medicine by teaching gastroenterology with an emphasis on guideline updates, public health, cancer prevention and health communication.

Another advantage is having a great marketing team at a healthcare system advertising in the community. In addition, I love having a huge diversity of patients, especially patients who seek transplant and specialized oncology services — and being able to help patients with their gastroenterology problems in both the hospital and clinic settings.