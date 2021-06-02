What the pandemic revealed about GI

Some gastroenterologists say the pandemic has emphasized the important role that GI plays in preventive care.

Andrew Chan, MD, is Massachusetts General Hospital's chief of clinical and translational epidemiology unit and director of cancer epidemiology. He spoke with Becker's ASC Review about how COVID-19 will affect the GI field for years to come.

Question: What is the lasting impact of COVID-19 in gastroenterology?

Dr. Andrew Chan: COVID-19 has demonstrated the important role that gastroenterology plays in preventive healthcare. The deleterious impact that delays experienced by patients in receiving digestive disease care, including colorectal cancer screening, during the pandemic has been enormous.

COVID-19 has also highlighted the need for innovation in how we deliver gastrointestinal care, such as telehealth, and reducing barriers to timely gastrointestinal care, particularly for underserved communities.