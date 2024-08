Utah Gastroenterology welcomed a new gastroenterologist to their team, reported the Daily Guardian on Aug. 12.

Charlie Fox, MD, specializes in liver disease, inflammatory bowel diseases and esophageal disorders. Utah Gastroenterology is a part of GI Alliance –– one of the largest physician-owned and led GI chains in the country.

Utah Gastroenterology has multiple locations and Dr. Fox will serve their Salt Lake City community.