Here are the average annual salaries for gastroenterologists across major U.S. regions, according to AMN Healthcare's 2024 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on a sample of 2,138 physicians and advanced practice providers from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

Midwest: $645,333

Northeast: $441,667

Southeast: $504,500

Southwest: $599,218

West: $501,000