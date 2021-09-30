US Digestive, Independence Blue Cross enter 5-year agreement

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Independence Blue Cross and Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health signed a five-year agreement, the company said in a Sept. 30 email. 

The deal, which went into effect Jan. 1, aims to ensure Independence members and US Digestive patients are receiving care in the "most-appropriate, high-quality, and cost-effective settings."

US Digestive Health boasts a portfolio of 26 locations, 13 ambulatory surgery centers, 96 physicians and 36 advanced practice providers. 

"By entering into a five-year partnership, US Digestive Health and Independence Blue Cross will  ensure access to world-class gastroenterology care for members across the region," said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive Health.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast