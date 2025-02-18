UC Davis Health earns colorectal surgery accreditation

UC Davis (Calif.) Health's colorectal surgery program has been designated a surgical quality partner by the American College of Surgeons and the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer.

The designation recognizes programs that have high performance in quality of care, complication prevention, saving lives and reducing costs, according to a Feb. 18 press release.

The program is led by chief of colorectal surgery Ankit Sarin, MD, and assistant professor Miquell Miller, MD, surgeon and director of the cancer center’s rectal cancer tumor board and assistant director of its office of inclusivity, diversity, equity and accessibility.

UC Davis Medical Center and UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center have both earned similar accreditations from the ACS.