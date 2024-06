Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Trinity Health Medical Group has added Grand River Gastroenterology and the Grand River Endoscopy Center to its network.

Trinity is one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the U.S., with more than 800 physicians, according to a release posted on the practice's website.

The two GI groups joined Trinity on April 28, renamed to Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus and Trinity Health Endoscopy Center – Grand Rapids Campus.