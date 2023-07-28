New Jersey is home to five of the best hospitals for gastrointestinal care, according to Healthgrades.

Healthgrades named the top 100 hospitals for gastrointestinal care for 2023. The company recognized facilities with great patient outcomes in colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal, upper gastrointestinal surgery, treating bowel obstruction, gastrointestinal bleeds and pancreatitis.

Here are the top hospitals for gastrointestinal care in New Jersey:

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)

Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)

Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank)

Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)