Top 5 best paying cities for gastroenterologists

Dayton, Ohio, is the best paying city for gastroenterologists of any experience level regardless of practice setting, paying an average salary of $510,925, according to the Medscape Salary Explorer.

Here are the top five best paying cities for gastroenterologists of any experience level in any practice setting and their respective average salaries, according to the Medscape Salary Explorer:

1. Dayton, Ohio — $510,925

2. Little Rock, Ark. — $502,208

3. Louisville, Ky. — $500,797

4. Lexington, Ky. — $496,764

5. Las Vegas — $491,299