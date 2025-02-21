The next growth opportunity for outpatient GI

The capsule endoscopy market has shown significant growth in recent years due to the increased prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and the growing preference for non-invasive diagnostic procedures, according to a recent market report.

1. The capsule endoscopy market is projected to grow from $690 million in 2024 to $760 million in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.14%

2. By 2029, the market is projected to grow to $1.15 billion by 2029, hitting a CAGR of 10.88%

3. Expected growth during this period is tied to an increase in the use of telemedicine services and mobile health solutions, a growing preference for outpatient procedures and the demand for early diagnosis.