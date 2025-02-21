GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

The next growth opportunity for outpatient GI

Francesca Mathewes -  

The capsule endoscopy market has shown significant growth in recent years due to the increased prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and the growing preference for non-invasive diagnostic procedures, according to a recent market report.

1. The capsule endoscopy market is projected to grow from $690 million in 2024 to $760 million in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.14% 

2. By 2029, the market is projected to grow to $1.15 billion by 2029, hitting a CAGR of 10.88% 

3. Expected growth during this period is tied to an increase in the use of telemedicine services and mobile health solutions, a growing preference for outpatient procedures and the demand for early diagnosis. 

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars