The high cost of gastroenterologist turnover

With the U.S. facing a projected shortage of 1,630 gastroenterologists by 2025, healthcare leaders are increasingly focused on recruitment challenges and costs.
A new AMN Healthcare report, The Cost of Physician Turnover and the Economic Impact of Physicians, details the significant expenses associated with onboarding a gastroenterologist:
Salary: $531,000
Signing bonus: $46,000
Benefits/perks: $50,000
Recruiters fees (in-house or agency): $30,000
Candidate sourcing: $15,000
Candidate/spouse interview: $3,000
Physician Relocation: $10,000
Practice Marketing: $3,000
Total $656,00