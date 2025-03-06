The high cost of gastroenterologist turnover

With the U.S. facing a projected shortage of 1,630 gastroenterologists by 2025, healthcare leaders are increasingly focused on recruitment challenges and costs.

A new AMN Healthcare report, The Cost of Physician Turnover and the Economic Impact of Physicians, details the significant expenses associated with onboarding a gastroenterologist:

Salary: $531,000

Signing bonus: $46,000

Benefits/perks: $50,000

Recruiters fees (in-house or agency): $30,000

Candidate sourcing: $15,000

Candidate/spouse interview: $3,000

Physician Relocation: $10,000

Practice Marketing: $3,000

Total $656,00