The GI supergroups dominating the industry

Here are five gastroenterology groups dominating the industry:

GI Alliance

With 786 physicians and more than 300 practice affiliates, Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance is one of the biggest gastroenterology groups in the country.

GI Alliance, led by CEO James Weber, MD, has added at least seven new ASCs to its network so far this year.

In 2022, GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value.

Gastro Health

Miami-based Gastro Health is another major player with its portfolio of more than 400 physicians and 150 locations in Florida, Alabama, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Massachusetts.

Earlier this year, Gastro Health named COO Alan Oliver as interim CEO of the company. The company also inked four deals in 2023.

One GI

Brentwood, Tenn.-based One GI has around 196 physicians and 65 locations in its portfolio. The company, backed by private equity firm Webster Equity Partners, is led by CEO Christa Newton, who was appointed to the position in August 2023.

U.S. Digestive Health

With more than 225 physicians and 56 locations, U.S. Digestive Health is another massive gastroenterology-focused management service organization. The group was formed by private equity firm Amulet Capital Partners.

United Digestive

Atlanta-based United Digestive has more than 60 clinics, 22 ASCs and 300 physicians across Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

In March 2023, private equity firm Kohlberg & Company acquired United Digestive for $500 million from Frazier.