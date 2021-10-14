Special issue of American Journal of Gastroenterology highlights field's evolution

The American Journal of Gastroenterology published a special edition of its October issue that highlights the evolving gastroenterology field.

The October issue includes studies and articles on therapeutic drug monitoring of biologics in inflammatory bowel disease; genetic risks of psychiatric conditions associated with pancreatitis pain; and updated clinical guidelines from the American College of Gastroenterology on benign anorectal disorder management.

"The advent of new techniques, new therapies and even new disorders that are changing the everyday landscape of daily practice warrant dissemination to the scientific community," Co-Editors-in-Chief Brian Lacy, MD, PhD, and Brennan Spiegel, MD, said.