Safety grades at 12 of the best US hospitals for GI care

Twelve hospitals ranked as the top gastroenterology hospitals in 2022 by Newsweek have been given safety grades between "A" and "F" from health safety and quality organization The Leapfrog Group.

Hospital safety grades for 12 top GI hospitals in the U.S., listed in order of their Newsweek rank:

1. Mayo Clinic Rochester: A

2. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): A

3. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City): A

4. Cleveland Clinic: B

6. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): B

10. New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City): C

16. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): C

19. University of Chicago Medical Center: A

21. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital: A

22. University of California San Francisco Medical Center: B

23. University of California Los Angeles-Ronald Reagan Medical Center: B

25. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston): B