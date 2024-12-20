Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Associates faces cyberattack

Lakewood, Colo.-based Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Associates has faced a cyberattack impacting more than 366,000 patients, according to a Dec. 20 report from The HIPAA Journal.

In November, the practice began warning patients of the breach, which was identified Sept. 13. After suspicious activity was identified, the investigation confirmed the actor accessed and potentially copied files containing patient data.

Information breached includes names, addresses, dates of birth, patient account numbers, medical record numbers, Social Security numbers, health insurance identification numbers, and health information such as diagnoses and treatment information.