Progenity appoints inflammatory bowel disease clinical advisory board

GI Biotech company Progenity recently established an inflammatory bowel disease clinical advisory board, the company announced June 17.

The board will be tasked with providing guidance as the company transitions to clinical studies for its therapeutics and diagnostics created to act at the site of disease in the gastrointestinal tract. Additionally, each member will help guide the strategy and development of Progenity's gastrointestinal health programs.

The board members include William Sandborn, MD; Geert D'Haens, MD, PhD; Bruce Sands, MD; and Séverine Vermeire, MD, PhD.