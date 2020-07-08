Pennsylvania practice struggles to secure PPE & more: 5 GI industry key notes

Here are five updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Northeastern Gastroenterology Associates' David Talenti, MD, said his office is struggling to secure personal protective equipment. Read more.

Gastroenterologists continue to feel the resonating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as they work to return operations to pre-pandemic levels.

Gastroenterologist and hepatologist Saikiran "Sai" Raghavapuram, MD, joined Valdosta-based South Georgia Medical Center.

Israeli medical device startup Endo GI Medical earned FDA approval for its stenting placement delivery system after submitting its new application to the agency in January.

Richmond (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates recently added another location in the Richmond neighborhood of West Creek.

